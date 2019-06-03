Lake Tahoe weather: Sunshine, warmer temperatures expected this week

The view from Heavenly Mountain Resort Monday morning.

The Tahoe Basin is in store for sunshine and warmer temperatures through the start of the week before a cold front could set temperatures back below average for this time of year.

Monday will see a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Conditions otherwise will be sunny and the high temperature will reach 69 degrees in South Lake Tahoe. The overnight low will fall to 46 degrees.

Similar conditions will persist Tuesday. There will be a 30% chance of showers after 11 a.m. The high temperature on South Shore will be slightly warmer at 72 degrees. The overnight low will reach 47 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with a high temperature of 74 degrees on South Shore, according to the weather service. Light winds of 5-10 mph, with gusts as strong as 20 mph, are possible.

A cold front is expected to drive temperatures back down starting Thursday. The high temperature will fall to 68 degrees and the overnight low will be 42 degrees.

Conditions will be mostly sunny, according to the weather service.

Friday’s high temperature will hit 56 degrees. The overnight low will drop to the mid-30s.

“It remains breezy on Friday behind the front, but temperatures will be much colder,” states the weather service. “It looks to be a good 10 degrees below average Friday, with a few showers behind the front near the Oregon border. Snow levels also drop, with some snow down to 6500 feet not out of the question, but with no accumulation.”