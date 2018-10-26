Lake Tahoe weather: Warm, sunny weekend ahead

If you’re looking to get out on the lake one last time before winter, Saturday might be your best bet.

South Lake Tahoe will see a high of 72 degrees Saturday with sunny conditions. In Incline Village the high will hit 69 degrees. Winds will be light at 5 mph. The low temperature at Lake Tahoe Saturday will dip to 43 degrees.

"A dry pattern with well above average temperatures and light winds will continue through Saturday," states the National Weather Service in Reno.

Sunday will be noticeably cooler with high temperatures reaching 62 degrees in Incline Village and 64 in South Lake Tahoe.

More seasonal temperatures will move into the region Monday. South Lake Tahoe will see a high temperature of 54 degrees and Incline will see a high of 50.

“A cold front will bring gusty winds Sunday, with cooler temperatures for early next week. A few very light showers are possible Sunday night into Monday well north of Interstate 80, otherwise dry conditions look to continue into early November,” the weather service reports.