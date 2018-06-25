Lake Tahoe weather: Warm temperatures, sunny conditions this week

The first full week of summer is shaping up to be a good one.

Sunny conditions with high temperatures ranging from the low 80s to mid 70s are in the forecast throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s high in South Lake Tahoe is expected to hit 82 degrees.

Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday with gusts as strong as 20 mph. That will continue Wednesday when gusts could be 25 mph.

High temperatures will dip slightly toward the end of the week with a high of 74 degrees Thursday and Friday.