Lake Tahoe weather: Warmer temperatures returning to region

After a breezy, cloudy and chilly weekend, temperatures in the Tahoe Basin are expected to start warming up through the week.

Monday’s high in South Lake Tahoe will reach 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Conditions will be sunny with 5 mph winds in the afternoon.

Light winds are expected to stick around through Wednesday.

The high temperature in South Lake Tahoe will reach 73 Tuesday and 79 degrees Wednesday. Temperatures through the remainder of the week will hover in the high 70s before reaching 80 degrees Sunday.