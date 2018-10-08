Lake Tahoe weather: Warmer temperatures, slight chance of mid-week rain in forecast
October 8, 2018
Lake Tahoe will see warmer temperatures and sunshine to start the week.
High temperatures in South Lake Tahoe will hover around the low 60s, while Incline Village will see a high of 55 degrees Monday and 60 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The basin will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with the exception of Wednesday evening when there will be a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Any rain is largely expected before 11 p.m.
Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue Thursday and remain into the weekend.
Trending In: Weather
- Lake Tahoe weather: Slight chance of rain Saturday
- Lake Tahoe weather: Warmer temperatures, slight chance of mid-week rain in forecast
- Tahoe City breaks last year’s record for hottest summer
- Lake Tahoe weather: Colder temperatures, rain in forecast
- Lake Tahoe weather: Storm expected to bring 8 to 16 inches of snow at lake level
Trending Sitewide
- Crazy Good Bakery and Café opens in South Lake Tahoe
- Camp Richardson Oktoberfest at Lake Tahoe features family fun, food, beer and more
- South Lake Tahoe man identified as pedestrian killed in collision
- #TahoeSnaps: Wildlife at Lake Tahoe
- South Lake Tahoe City Council candidates debate VHRs, cannabis, SnowGlobe