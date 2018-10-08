Lake Tahoe weather: Warmer temperatures, slight chance of mid-week rain in forecast

Lake Tahoe will see warmer temperatures and sunshine to start the week.

High temperatures in South Lake Tahoe will hover around the low 60s, while Incline Village will see a high of 55 degrees Monday and 60 on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The basin will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with the exception of Wednesday evening when there will be a 30 percent chance of precipitation. Any rain is largely expected before 11 p.m.

Warm and dry conditions are expected to continue Thursday and remain into the weekend.