Lake Tahoe weather: Warmer week ahead

After a cooler than average weekend, the Lake Tahoe Basin can expect warmer temperatures this week.

Along with warming temperatures, sunny conditions and slight afternoon breezes are expected throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 74 degrees expected on South Shore. Light winds of 5 mph are expected in the afternoon.

The overnight low is expected to dip to 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with a high temperature of 77 degrees anticipated on South Shore, according to the weather service. Like Monday, Tuesday will be sunny with light afternoon winds.

The overnight low will fall to around 52 degrees.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with a high temperature of 80 degrees on South Shore. Afternoon winds of 5 mph are expected.

The overnight low will fall to 53 degrees.

Thursday will be slightly cooler than Wednesday, according to the weather service. The high temperature on South Shore is expected to reach 77 degrees. Conditions will be sunny.

Thursday’s low will fall to 55 degrees.

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature around 73 degrees, according to the weather service.