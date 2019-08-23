Lake Tahoe weather: Weekend to continue with warm temps, sunny conditions

The view from Sierra-at-Tahoe Friday.

Tahoe South

Warm temperatures and sunny conditions are expected to stick around through the weekend in the Tahoe Basin.

Daily temperatures will rise to the high-70s through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees on South Shore. Calm winds of 5 mph are expected in the afternoon.

The overnight low temperature will fall to 57 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are expected.

Saturday will resemble Friday, with a high temperature of 79 degrees on South Shore, according to the weather service. Conditions will be sunny and light winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected.

The overnight low will dip to 56 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Sunday will close out the weekend with a high temperature on South Shore of 78 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. Winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected during the day

The overnight low will fall to 55 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb even higher in the coming week.