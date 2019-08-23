Lake Tahoe weather: Weekend to continue with warm temps, sunny conditions
Warm temperatures and sunny conditions are expected to stick around through the weekend in the Tahoe Basin.
Daily temperatures will rise to the high-70s through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 78 degrees on South Shore. Calm winds of 5 mph are expected in the afternoon.
The overnight low temperature will fall to 57 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are expected.
Saturday will resemble Friday, with a high temperature of 79 degrees on South Shore, according to the weather service. Conditions will be sunny and light winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected.
The overnight low will dip to 56 degrees with mostly clear skies.
Sunday will close out the weekend with a high temperature on South Shore of 78 degrees and mostly sunny conditions. Winds of 5 to 10 mph are expected during the day
The overnight low will fall to 55 degrees.
Temperatures are expected to climb even higher in the coming week.