Lake Tahoe weather: Winter storm could bring 3-6 inches of snow

A winter storm slated to move into the region Sunday evening could bring 3-6 inches of snow around Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Tahoe Basin. The advisory is effect starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. It will last until 8 a.m. Monday.

The heaviest snow is most likely between 6 and 11 p.m.

Snow accumulation below 7,000 feet could total 3-6 inches, with larger amounts possible west of California Route 89. Up to 1 foot of snow is possible above 7,000 feet.

Snow is expected Monday, with an 80 percent chance of precipitation in South Lake Tahoe, according to the service. South Lake Tahoe could see 1-2 inches of snow.