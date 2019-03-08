Light snow showers expected at Lake Tahoe through weekend

Light snow showers and colder temperatures are expected today and through the weekend at Lake Tahoe.

Significant snow accumulation is not expected at lake level over the next three days, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Any daytime accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.

The chance of precipitation Friday at the lake is 40 percent. Winds could be as strong as 25 mph.

The basin is already experiencing chillier temperatures compared to those earlier in the week. Highs are not expected to exceed 34 degrees through the weekend. Lows will drop to the high teens and low 20s.

Another winter storm could hit the region next week after what is expected to be a mostly sunny Monday.

"A few snow showers will continue through the weekend with the best chances in the Sierra followed by a break Monday," according to the weather service. "Another fast moving, cold system could cause travel impacts across the Sierra Tuesday into Wednesday."