Mostly sunny week ahead at Lake Tahoe
March 11, 2019
This week will likely bring a break from the rain and snow at Lake Tahoe.
Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast for the week, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
The exception in the forecast is expected Tuesday, which will see a 50 percent chance of precipitation after noon. The chance of precipitation increases to 60 percent Tuesday night.
As the weather service notes, though, any precipitation will be short lived and little to no snow accumulation is expected.
"Because of the quick nature, limited moisture availability, and higher sun angle this time of year, snow accumulation, if any, will be minimal. Up to an inch is forecast for the Sierra and Tahoe Basin with a coating to nothing for the western Nevada valleys."
Aside from Tuesday, sunny and mostly sunny conditions are expected.
Temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday, with the high only reaching 35 degrees. The cooling off won't last long — Thursday's high temperature is expected to reach 42 degrees. Friday will see a high of 45 degrees.
"By Thursday, drier and warmer conditions look likely as a ridge of high pressure begins to build over the west coast giving us a first glimpse of spring weather this year," the weather service states.
