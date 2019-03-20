Rain, snow expected at Lake Tahoe today; more storms in forecast

The first in a series of winter storms is expected to arrive today, the first day of spring, at Lake Tahoe.

The first shot of rain and snow is expected after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Snow levels are expected to hover between 6,000 and 6,500 feet in the Sierra.

Precipitation amounts on the east side of the Sierra will be light, according to the weather service.

Any day-time snow accumulation at lake level today is expected to be less than 1 inch. South Lake Tahoe will see a high temperature around 42 degrees and a low near 30.

"During the day, we expect a few breaks of sun with scattered to numerous showers developing," the weather service reports.

The storm system will diminish Thursday morning, eventually leading to a brief dry period Thursday night into Friday morning. That's when another Pacific system is expected to arrive in the Sierra.

"Models are in agreement that it will be faster moving and also a bit colder," states the weather service. "Rain and liquid equivalent precipitation amounts will be generally up to ½ inch in the Sierra, with up to a tenth in western Nevada. Snow levels start near 6000 feet then fall to near or below 5000 feet Saturday morning. Some travel impacts are likely over the Sierra passes Friday night but look to be relatively minor at this time."

After a break Sunday into Monday, another storm system is expected to make its way to the mountains.