Rain, snow in forecast for Lake Tahoe; expect Thanksgiving travel delays in northern Sierra
November 19, 2018
An extended dry period will likely come to an end this week when the Lake Tahoe region receives some sorely-needed rain and snow.
The National Weather Service urges holiday travelers to plan for adverse road conditions starting Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the 50s.
Conditions will change Wednesday, impacting travel plans.
“With it being a busy holiday travel period, the anticipated weather could bring significant impacts to travel in the Sierra,” according to the weather service. “It is best to have a winter travel kit and plan for potentially long delays Wednesday-Friday.”
Precipitation is expected to start late Wednesday morning. Snow levels in the Sierra will fluctuate throughout the day, starting around 5,500 to 6,500 feet early Wednesday morning. Snow levels will then rise to 7,500 feet by the afternoon before falling overnight to around 6,000 feet, according to the weather service.
Recommended Stories For You
What's new for the 2018-19 ski season at Lake Tahoe's downhill resorts
"Elevations below 7,000 feet in the Sierra could see a mix during the day, with periods of rain or snow depending on precipitation intensity,” according to the weather service. “Finally, some snow will be possible down to Lake Tahoe level by late Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving Day."
If you’re planning on traveling Wednesday, the service recommends heading over Sierra passes by Wednesday morning or early Wednesday afternoon.
Moderate crosswinds are possible Wednesday on U.S. 50 and Interstate 80, which could pose problems for higher profile vehicles.
Snow totals through Thanksgiving morning could range from 6-12 inches above 8,000 feet and up to 4 inches at lake level. However, the total at lake level is less certain and depends on the timing of cold air.
A stronger storm is possible Thursday night and Friday, with high winds and periods of heavy rain and snow expected to impact travel in the Tahoe Basin and northern Sierra.
“Have an alternate set of travel plans, if possible consider delaying travel until Saturday,” the service cautions.
Trending In: Weather
- Rain, snow in forecast for Lake Tahoe; expect Thanksgiving travel delays in northern Sierra
- Lake Tahoe weather: Northern California wildfires could impact air quality in region
- Wildfires to cause lower air quality in Lake Tahoe region, Sierra Nevada
- Wildfire smoke fills Lake Tahoe Basin, possible improvement coming Wednesday afternoon
Trending Sitewide
- ELECTION UPDATE: Measure T’s lead falls to 47 votes in South Lake Tahoe
- Rain, snow in forecast for Lake Tahoe; expect Thanksgiving travel delays in northern Sierra
- Tahoe Regional Planning Agency approves US 50 South Shore Community Revitalization Project
- Freeway from Carson City to Reno to close Nov. 17-18
- Tahoe Keys Marina vows legal action after City Council rejects land swap appeal