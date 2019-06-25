Red-flag warning issued for lower elevations around Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. — The National Weather Service has issued the first red-flag warning of the season in Nevada because of hazardous conditions expected to raise the threat of wildfires across nearly the entire state through Thursday night.

The service’s Reno office said Tuesday gusty winds and low humidity will increase the potential for wildfires from the California line to the Utah line for all but the extreme northeast and southeast corners of Nevada from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 11 p.m. Thursday.

The warning includes elevations below 6,000 feet in the Lake Tahoe region (the lake’s surface elevation is 6,225 feet), parts of northeast California, all of the Sierra front and stretches as far south as Las Vegas where high temperatures are expected to hover around 100 degrees all week.

A wind lake advisory also is in effect for much of northern Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, where winds are forecast to gust in excess of 35 mph.