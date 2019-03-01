Saturday storm could bring 1 foot of snow to Lake Tahoe
March 1, 2019
Saturday could bring a foot of snow to Lake Tahoe, with larger snow totals possible at higher elevations.
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the Lake Tahoe region starting at midnight. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Total snow accumulation of 6-12 inches is expected at lake level. Elevations above 7,000 feet could see 12-20 inches of snow. Peak snowfall rates are expected Saturday morning.
Strong winds are also in the forecast. Gusts over the Sierra ridge could be as strong as 75 mph, according to the weather service.
“Significant travel impacts are possible with delays and chain controls likely.”
Friday’s high temperature in South Lake Tahoe is expected to reach 40 degrees. Saturday will be slightly chillier with a high of 37 degrees.
Sunday will likely bring a mix of rain and snow, with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible at lake level.
Monday is expected to be mostly sunny.
