Several inches of snow possible as colder storm heads toward Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Basin could see several inches of snow at lake level as a slightly colder storm moves into the region Friday evening.

Peak snowfall is expected Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Only several inches of accumulation are expected in the basin and at lower elevations.

Snow levels are expected to fall to about 4,500 feet in northeast California, 5,000 feet along the Interstate 80 corridor and 5,500 feet farther south into Mono and Mineral counties.

"The coldest air will work its way into the region early Saturday morning, with snow levels dropping to near valley floors by sunrise on Saturday," states the weather service.

The winter-like precipitation could cause travel troubles in the Sierra starting Friday.

"Anyone with travel plans over the Sierra this evening through Saturday morning should be prepared for longer drive times along with likely chain controls," the weather service cautions. "Driving conditions will improve during the day Saturday, with travel expected to be good through Sunday."

Recommended Stories For You

A slight chance of precipitation will persist through the early afternoon Saturday, with dryer conditions expected later in the day and into the evening.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in South Lake Tahoe creeping toward 45 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.

More storms are expected next week with the strongest, as of Friday morning, anticipated for Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

"That said, it is not a huge storm by Sierra standards (or compared to what w’ve seen over the winter), but a solid one and stronger than your typical late March storm," the weather service reports.