Sierra storm could bring up to 1 foot of snow to higher elevations around Lake Tahoe

Winter storms are expected to return to the Lake Tahoe region this week.

A storm is expected to start Tuesday night after mostly sunny conditions Monday and during the day Tuesday.

The system will initially bring rain to lake level, with snow levels staying above 6,500 at first, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

That could change Wednesday night when the snow level is expected to drop to roughly 5,500 feet.

The heaviest precipitation is expected Wednesday, although showers are expected to linger Thursday prior to the arrival of another storm.

The initial storm this week could bring a few inches of snow to lake level, while higher elevations could see up to a foot. The snow is expected to be heavy and wet.

With plenty of snow still on the ground at lake level, the rain from this storm could cause flooding.

"Moderate rain below 6500 feet may begin melting snow with this storm," the weather service cautions. "There is very little snow below 5500 feet, contributing less to potential runoff. Runoff from the rain and melting snow are likely to increase flows in area rivers and streams, but flooding is not expected at this time. Locations with significant snow below 6500 feet may see some ponding when the rain falls if drains are not clear."