Snow day for Lake Tahoe schools; Incline Village schools observing digital days
February 26, 2019
Schools on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore will observe another snow day, while Incline Village schools will observe a digital day.
Lake Tahoe Unified School District and Douglas County School District’s two schools at the lake are all closed due to blizzard conditions in the basin.
Sierra Nevada College in Incline Village is closed for a snow day. As of 6 a.m., Lake Tahoe Community College had not publicly announced a snow day.
Despite uncertainty about its policy, Washoe County School District’s schools in Incline Village will observe another digital day.
The policy, which is designed to continue learning on days when it is unsafe to physically open schools, was ruled illegal by the Nevada Department of Education. The two parties are working on a fix for the policy, but neither has said whether the digital days observed thus far will count as days of instruction.
This post will be updated when more information becomes available.
