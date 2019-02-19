Snow likely to return to Lake Tahoe this week

Snow will likely return to Lake Tahoe starting Wednesday, although snow totals will be much smaller than those from recent winter storms.

The basin will see a 70-80 percent chance of precipitation Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. At lake level 2-4 inches of new snow may accumulate during the day. Another 1-3 inches are possible Wednesday evening.

An additional inch of snow is possible at lake level Thursday, which will see a 40 percent chance of snow.

Higher snow totals are possible south of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid and Walker lakes due to the formation of lake effect snow bands, according to the weather service.

“Where these bands form, significantly more snow can occur and we have put our first estimate into the gridded forecast this morning with 6-12 (inches) possible,” the weather service reported Tuesday morning. “This could have impacts on I-80 between Reno and Fernley, Highway 89 from South Lake Tahoe to Meeks Bay, and Highway 95 near Hawthorne.”

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny. Saturday could bring another chance of snow.

Any new snow follows a winter storm that dropped more than 7 feet of snow at some Tahoe area ski resorts in five days.

More so than snow, this week’s weather will be defined by below-normal temperatures. A low of -9 degrees Fahrenheit was recorded Tuesday morning at the Lake Tahoe Airport on South Shore.

Tuesday’s high temperatures is expected to reach 34 degrees in South Lake Tahoe, per the weather service.

High temperatures will fail to exceed 32 degrees through the remainder of the week. Lows will fall to a chilly 10 degrees Thursday.