Snow slides cause closures, delays on Lake Tahoe highways

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Traffic is once again moving over Echo Summit on U.S. 50 after a snow slide closed the highway for roughly five hours Monday.

Meanwhile, California Route 89 remains closed, as of 5:40 p.m. Monday, due to a snow slide.

Caltrans District 3 first reported a traffic hold on U.S. 50 due to a snow slide around 12:15 p.m.

One vehicle was reportedly stuck in the slide, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle made it out safely and there were no injuries.

The slide was cleared just before 5 p.m., according to Caltrans, which warned drivers to proceed with caution.

"Snow slides can occur at anytime, be cautious!" the department wrote in a tweet.

The sheriff's office made a similar remark in its Facebook post, writing that the snow levels and warmer weather could create avalanche-conducive conditions.

California Route 89 remains closed from 5 miles north of the junction with U.S. 50 to D.L. Bliss State Park.

The Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.