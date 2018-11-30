Storm delivers over 1 foot of snow to some Lake Tahoe ski resorts

The first of several winter storms brought over 1 foot of snow to several Lake Tahoe-area resorts.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 16-20 inches of snow.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 15 inches of new snow in the past 48 hours, while Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 11 inches in 48 hours.

Sierra-at-Tahoe, which opens the 2018-19 season today, reports 8 inches of new snow at its summit over the past 24 hours. Sierra reports a seven-day snow total of 27 inches.

A winter storm warning that took effect Wednesday night expired at 4 a.m. Friday. Another winter storm warning will take effect at 11 p.m. today and expire at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The storm could bring 8-14 inches of powder to Lake Tahoe, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.