Storm dumps 18 inches of snow in southern Sierra; some Tahoe resorts receive half a foot (video)

RENO, Nev. — A winter storm that killed at least five people in Southern California dumped more than a foot of snow and an inch of heavy rain on the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported Tuesday that 18 inches of snow fell on the top of Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 7 inches of new snow in 24 hours, while Sierra-at-Tahoe reported 4 inches and Heavenly Mountain Resort reported 2 inches.

About 5 inches of snow was recorded at Sugarbowl ski resort near Truckee, California, and 3 inches at Mount Rose Ski Tahoe near Reno.



About 1.3 inches of rain fell at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe, 1.2 inches at Donner Lake near Truckee and one-third inch in the foothills around Reno.



The weather service canceled a winter weather advisory for the area but said an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow was possible Tuesday evening above 8,000 feet.



