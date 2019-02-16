Storm snow totals surge to 5 feet at some Lake Tahoe area ski resorts

With and additional 2 feet on Friday, snow totals from an ongoing winter storm have surged to 5 feet at some Lake Tahoe ski resorts.

An additional 2 feet could fall Saturday and early Sunday morning before a winter storm warning expires at noon Sunday.

A winter storm that started Wednesday brought rain to elevations up to 8,000 feet. By Thursday morning snow levels dropped to lake level. On Friday morning resorts reported receiving nearly 3 feet of snow in 24 hours.

Here are some snow totals from ski resorts on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore and the Incline Village area as of Saturday morning:

Sierra-at-Tahoe reports a 24-hour total of 18 inches at its base and 24 inches at its summit, and a storm total of 46 inches at its base and 62 inches at its summit.

Heavenly Mountain Resort reports 28 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 59 inches.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe reports a storm total of 59-65 inches.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reports 24 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 53 inches.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort reports 8 inches in 24 hours and a storm total of 51 inches.