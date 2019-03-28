Storm warning over; slight chance of snow showers at Lake Tahoe Thursday

A warning for a winter-like storm has expired after more than 1 foot of snow accumulated at area resorts.

A slight chance of snow and rain showers will linger through the day Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation Thursday at the lake.

Less than half an inch of snow accumulation at lake level is possible during the day.Â South Lake Tahoe will see a high temperature of 38 degrees.

The chance of precipitation falls to 40 percent Thursday night. Thunder storms are possible in the Sierra in the evening.

Any new snow would be in addition to more than a foot that accumulated at some Lake Tahoe ski resorts over the past two days.

Winds ranging from 10-15 mph with gusts as strong as 25 mph are possible Thursday.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected to move into the region Friday and remain through the weekend. The high temperature on Sunday will climb to 56 degrees in South Lake Tahoe.