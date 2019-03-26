Storm watch upgraded to warning; 2 feet of snow possible at higher elevations around Lake Tahoe

A storm expected to arrive tonight could dump up to 2 feet of snow at higher elevations in the Sierra.

The National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning for elevations above 7,000 feet from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday. Strong winds and heavy snow are expected.

While lake level could see up to 4 inches of snow, rain is largely expected. Elevations above 7,000 feet could see 1-2 feet of snow. There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation Wednesday.

Winds up to 50 mph are possible at lower elevations, with gusts as strong as 100 mph possible over Sierra ridges.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) warns that conditions could cause delays on mountain highways and trigger the implementation of chain controls.

“Caltrans reminds drivers to come prepared for winter driving with appropriate traction devices,” the department said in an email.

The weather service suggests avoiding travel if possible.

A chance of rain and snow will persist Thursday before mostly sunny conditions arrive Friday.