Sunny, warm conditions in store for Lake Tahoe this weekend; winter storm possible next week

This weekend will be about as perfect as possible at Lake Tahoe.

The basin will see sunny conditions and steadily warming temperatures Friday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

South Lake Tahoe will see a high temperature of 46 degrees Friday and a low of 21 degrees. From there high temperatures will move into the 50s during the weekend, while low temperatures will creep up into the mid 20s before reaching 32 degrees on Monday.

"Temperatures will continue on a steady warming trend through this weekend with highs reaching the mid 50s for most lower elevations today, with 40s for Sierra valleys," the weather service reports. "Sunday and Monday are expected to be the overall warmest days of the week with highs in the 60s for lower elevations and 50s near the Sierra. Lows will remain on the cool side for the next couple of nights, then edge upward by early next week."

The next possible storm in the Sierra could come next week.

As of Friday morning, a range of different forecasts remained possible for the storm, which could reach California and western Nevada as early as Tuesday night.

Recommended Stories For You

"In either scenario, precipitation totals look moderate, especially by Sierra standards. … The ongoing forecast calls for chances for Sierra precipitation as early as Tuesday evening, with chances spreading across northeast CA and western NV by Wednesday morning, and with chances for precipitation continuing Thursday-Friday," the weather service reports.

"Snow levels could start out below Sierra pass levels Tuesday evening, so we can`t rule out mountain travel impacts Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. However, the most likely period for travel impacts from light snow, including Highway 395 passes in Mono County and for Tahoe area Sierra passes, is Wednesday night and Thursday morning."