Tahoe City breaks last yearâ€™s record for hottest summer

Tahoe City sizzled through its hottest summer on record in 2018, breaking the record it set last year.

This past summer across the region was among the hottest on record, according to data from the National Weather Service Office in Reno’s two location in the area at Boca Reservoir and Tahoe City, continuing an overall trend of warming.

The daily average temperature during this past meteorogical summer, start of June to the end of August, was 62.4 degrees, breaking the record set last year of 62.2.

The average minimum temperature, a reflection of overnight lows, in Tahoe City was 46.2 degrees, the second warmest on record, and slightly lower than the record of 46.9 degrees set in 2017. The average daytime high in Tahoe City was 78.6 degrees, the seventh highest on record.

The past five summers at Tahoe City are among the seven hottest ever recorded at the location. Records have been kept since 1909.

Boca saw average summer temperatures of 61.8 degrees, the third highest on record, and more than a half degree cooler than the record of 62.4 set last year.

Recommended Stories For You

The daytime highs at Boca of 85.9 degrees easily broke the record of 85.1 set in 2007. In contrast, average overnight lows of 37.6 degrees at the reservoir were the 16th warmest ever recorded.

The five hottest summers recorded at Boca have each occurred during the past two decades. Records at Boca have been kept since 1936.