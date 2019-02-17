Winter storm warning extended; more snow likely at Lake Tahoe Sunday

A winter storm warning that was set to expire at noon today has been extended.

The warning will now expire at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

More snow is possible today, with lake level seeing an additional 3-6 inches. Elevations above 7,000 feet could see 5-10 inches of fresh snow.

Winds as strong a 50 mph are possible over Sierra ridges Sunday, eventually decreasing to 40 mph.

The wind and snow will contribute to continued complications on area highways.

“Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” the weather service cautions. “If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”

Recommended Stories For You

Both the strength of wind and anticipated snow totals are less than wind strength and snow totals from earlier in the storm.

Some Tahoe areas ski resorts reported more than 1 foot of snow in 24 hours Saturday. The additional snow pushed storm snow totals past 6 feet for most resorts.