 (Video) Rain, snow expected in coming days at Lake Tahoe | TahoeDailyTribune.com

(Video) Rain, snow expected in coming days at Lake Tahoe

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Video: Tribune Sports Editor Bill Rozak reports from Kirkwood Mountain Resort Friday, Jan. 5. South Lake Tahoe can expect rain Friday night into Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to-high 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday should be mostly clear with a larger storm system moving into the area Monday and Tuesday.