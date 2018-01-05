(Video) Rain, snow expected in coming days at Lake Tahoe
January 5, 2018
Video: Tribune Sports Editor Bill Rozak reports from Kirkwood Mountain Resort Friday, Jan. 5. South Lake Tahoe can expect rain Friday night into Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid to-high 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday should be mostly clear with a larger storm system moving into the area Monday and Tuesday.
