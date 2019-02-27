Wednesday to bring lull in winter storm at Lake Tahoe

A winter storm could bring another foot of snow to the high country Wednesday night.

That would come after a daytime lull in the ongoing storm, according to the National Weather Service in Reno, which has issued a winter storm warning through 4 a.m. Thursday.

“A lull in heavier snowfall is expected from late Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening before heavier snow develops again Wednesday night,” the weather service states.

Snow totals through the remainder of the storm could range from 3-8 inches at lake level and 8-16 inches above 7,000 feet west of California Route 89.

With South Lake Tahoe seeing a high temperature of 43 degrees Wednesday, there is a strong chance lake level could see rain during the day.

Winds could be as strong as 45 mph, with gusts exceeding 100 mph over Sierra ridges.

The combination of wind and snow could complicate travel over mountain passes Wednesday.

“Travel could be very difficult with road closures and long delays, especially Wednesday morning,” the weather service warns. “Roads could become mainly wet for a time Wednesday afternoon and evening before snow-covered roads return Wednesday night. Strong winds could cause tree damage and periods of very low visibility.”