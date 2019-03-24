Winter storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow at higher elevations around Lake Tahoe

A large storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to the high country in the Sierra Nevada this week.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe region from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

The storm could bring heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada. Accumulations below 7,000 feet could total 8-16 inches of snow, while 2 feet could fall above 7,000 feet. Snow totals along the Sierra crest could climb to 3 feet.

With South Lake Tahoe expected to see high temperatures in the 40s at the start of the week, day-time rain is expected Monday and Tuesday. Road temperatures will likely prevent significant accumulation during that time, according to the weather service.

“Several inches of snow accumulation is possible on Sierra roads Monday afternoon and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. While additional rain and snow is likely during the day Monday and Tuesday, roads will be warm enough to negate snow accumulation.”

The greatest chance of snow is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could cause widespread travel impacts.

“This colder storm is likely to have higher snowfall rates, which will increase the chances for snow accumulation on roadways in the Sierra during the day,” the weather service warns. “Snow levels look to be between 5000-6000 feet, though could drop further in heavier bursts of snow.”

The storm will bring strong winds with gusts as strong as 80 mph possible over Sierra ridges. Lower elevations could see 40 mph winds.