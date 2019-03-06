Winter storm to bring snow, strong winds to Lake Tahoe

A winter storm is expected to bring snow and strong winds to the Tahoe Basin through the next day.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until noon Thursday.

Snow totals could range from 12-18 inches above 7,000 feet and zero to 5 inches at lake level, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Those totals are in addition to the half foot of snow that some Tahoe area ski resorts reported Wednesday morning.

Peak snowfall is expected Wednesday morning through midday. Rain is expected later in the day.

Winds as strong as 45 mph at the lake and gusts up to 100 mph across ridgetops are possible Wednesday.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service warns. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage."

High temperatures are expected to climb to 40 degrees in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front is expected to move into the region Friday.