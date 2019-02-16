Winter storm warning remains in effect at Lake Tahoe; 2 more feet of snow possible

Lake Tahoe is in store for another day of snow and strong winds as a winter storm continues to move across the region.

An additional 1-2 feet of snow is possible above 7,000 feet through noon Sunday when a winter storm warning expires, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Lower elevations could see 6-12 inches of new snow.

"Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall expected through this afternoon and Sunday morning with a brief lull this evening," the weather service cautions. "Blowing snow may produce whiteout conditions this morning."

Winds as strong as 80 mph are possible over Sierra ridges. Lowers elevations could see gusts up to 40 mph.

In addition to the storm warning, the Sierra Avalanche Center has issued an avalanche warning through 7 a.m. Sunday. Avalanche danger was high Saturday.

“Heavy snow and gale force winds will create dangerous avalanche conditions. Expect a mix of wind slab and storm slab avalanche problems affecting all elevations. Natural avalanches and human-triggered avalanches are expected. Some avalanches may be large and destructive.”

The weather service issued its storm warning earlier in the week for elevations above 7,000 feet. As snow levels rapidly dropped Thursday morning, the storm warning was issued for lower elevations and extended through much of Presidents Day weekend.

On Friday morning, some ski resorts reported receiving nearly 3 feet of new snow in 24 hours. More than 2 feet of snow fell Friday, bringing storm totals up to 5 feet at some resorts.

Officials have warned people to avoid traveling if possible. Long delays are occurring on area highways, some of which were closed through Friday.

As of Saturday morning, all major highways were open with chain requirements in effect.