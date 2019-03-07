Winter storm winding down at Lake Tahoe after dropping 1½ feet of snow at high elevations

A winter storm is on its way out after bringing several days of rain and snow to the region.

A winter weather advisory expires at noon today, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

South Lake Tahoe will see mostly cloudy conditions with a high temperature approaching 39 degrees today. Winds could range from 15-25 mph.

Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible today.

A slight chance of snow will persist through Friday and the weekend.

Colder temperatures will move into the area Friday, which will see a high temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 18.

Recommended Stories For You

Tahoe area ski resorts reported over 1 foot of snow in 24 hours Thursday morning. The new powder pushed the storm total to 1½ feet of snow.