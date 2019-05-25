Winter weather advisory issued for Lake Tahoe; 8 inches of snow possible at higher elevations

The view at Homewood Ski Resort Saturday morning.

Alert Tahoe

Lake Tahoe is in store for another shot of spring snow, with as much as 8 inches potentially accumulating above 7,500 feet.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter weather advisory for the Tahoe region. The advisory will start at 5 a.m. Sunday and remain in effect until 5 a.m. Sunday.

Elevations above 7,500 feet could see 5 to 8 inches of snow during that time. Locally higher amounts are possible south of Tahoe in Alpine and northern Mono counties.

Anywhere 1-3 inches of snow could accumulate between 6,500 and 7,500 feet.

South Lake Tahoe will see a high temperature of 41 degrees and an overnight low of 35 degrees Sunday, meaning lake level will likely see a mix of rain and snow Sunday.

The weather service cautions drivers to be prepared for winter-like conditions on some area highways.

“Plan on slippery road conditions with chain controls possible along higher Sierra passes. Unusually wet and cold weather cold pose a risk to backcountry travelers.”

National Weather Service Reno

“For the lower elevation passes like Donner pass and Echo Summit the most likely periods of possible snow accumulations on the roads will remain during the overnight hours Saturday, when they could see an inch or two, and to a slightly lesser extent on Sunday night. For higher passes, like Mt. Rose and Carson pass, the temperatures will be cold enough that snow could stick to the roadway, even during the day Sunday.”

Saturday will be notably warmer than Sunday, with the high in South Lake Tahoe expected to reach 54 degrees. The region will see a 40% chance of precipitation with showers and thunderstorms expected after 11 a.m.

A calm wind of 5 mph are possible later in the day.

NWS Reno

After Sunday’s winter-like weather, Monday will be slightly warmer. The high temperature will reach 49 degrees. The overnight low will fall to 38 degrees.

There will be a 30% chance of precipitation, with the best chance of rain after 11 a.m.