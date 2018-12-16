Winter weather advisory issued for Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe will be under a winter weather advisory starting Sunday evening.

The advisory will run from 6 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Monday.

The storm could bring 2-4 inches of snow at lake level (elevation 6,225 feet) and 5-10 inches above 7,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. The heaviest snow is expected west of California Route 89. Up to 15 inches are possible on the crest.

Lake level will likely see rain starting at 4 p.m. The rain will turn to snow after 10 p.m.

Sunday’s high temperature will reach 48 degrees in Incline Village and 49 in South Lake Tahoe, while the low will dip to 39 degrees in South Lake Tahoe and 35 in Incline.

"Travel could be very difficult across the Sierra passes,” the weather service warns. “Strong winds could produce tree damage and possible power outages."

Sunny and dry conditions are expected through much of the coming week.