Yosemite to remain open for skiing 2 weeks longer
March 28, 2019
Park officials said Thursday the area surrounding Glacier Point Road will remain open for winter recreational use through April 14. That area normally closes to winter visitors by the end of March.
They say The Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area, including the Nordic Center and all other facilities, will still close for the season on Sunday, March 31.
Several blizzards this winter pounded California’s Sierra Nevada, burying the towering mountain range in massive amounts of snow.
Trending In: Weather
- Storm watch upgraded to warning; 2 feet of snow possible at higher elevations around Lake Tahoe
- Storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow at higher elevations around Lake Tahoe
- Sierra snowpack well above average; California looking at ‘excellent water year’
- Surfing in Lake Tahoe: Riding waves at Kings Beach (video)
- Storm warning over; slight chance of snow showers at Lake Tahoe Thursday
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada state snowplow driver was high on meth during wreck on Mount Rose Highway
- El Dorado County updates VHR ordinance
- Storm watch upgraded to warning; 2 feet of snow possible at higher elevations around Lake Tahoe
- Storm could dump up to 2 feet of snow at higher elevations around Lake Tahoe
- Heavenly Mountain Resort extends season by 3 weekends