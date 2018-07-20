Yosemite wildfire to cause haze, smoke in Lake Tahoe Basin today

Friday will bring smoke and haze in the Lake Tahoe Basin and much of Sierra Nevada.

The smoke comes from the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County within miles of Yosemite National Park.

Air quality and visibility in the region is expected to be poor in much the region, according to the National Weather Service in Reno. Those conditions are expected from Mammoth Lakes to Truckee to Sparks.

The service recommends avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and staying indoors if you are sensitive to smoke.

Smoke and haze will be worse Friday compared to Thursday, which brought some reprieve after a hazy, smoke-filled Wednesday.

The Ferguson Fire broke out on July 13 and quickly spread across dry terrain. A bulldozer operator was killed the next day while working to contain the flames. No structures have been damaged or destroyed in the blaze.

The latest update from CalFire has the fire at 21,541 acres and 7 percent contained.

Yosemite National Park remains open.