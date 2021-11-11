Webinar to help shape Tahoe Regional Trails Plan set for Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A webinar will be held next week to discuss goals and objectives of the Tahoe Regional Trails Plan and how public survey responses will help shape the plan.

An update will also be provided from land managers on the Caldor Fire’s impact to local trails.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association and Tahoe Rim Trail Association will host the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jFsECLhIQ4aIAuvxL8urdg .

Partners in developing the plan have formed a steering committee to begin outlining a connected and accessible trail network for the Tahoe Basin. The plan will create a shared vision for a world-class trail network in Tahoe that spans land managed by numerous agencies and links Tahoe’s dirt trail and urban trail systems.

Public comments and questions will be available through the chat function during the webinar. For more information, visit the project website at tahoetrailsplan.org .