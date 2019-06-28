Website helps visitors explore Lake Tahoe beaches

A man paddleboards on Lake Tahoe.

In partnership with eight agencies that manage Lake Tahoe’s public beaches, the nonprofit Tahoe Fund has launched a new website designed to serve as a guide to visitors and locals interested in exploring the more than 40 beaches that surround the iconic shores of Lake Tahoe.

From frequented hotspots to little known hidden gems, the website offers information about how to get to each beach, where to park, hours of operation, and what amenities and services are offered, if any. It also details other helpful information beachgoers might be interested in.

“For the most part, when people visit Tahoe, they often frequent the same (five to 10) beaches. With the new Tahoe Public Beaches website, our intention is to help educate people about the (40-plus) public beaches that surround the lake so people can experience more of what Tahoe has to offer,” Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO, said in the release. “Whether you’re looking for dog friendly beaches, places where you can BBQ, rent paddleboards, boats or find shade, TahoePublicBeaches.org was designed to be the singular place to learn what each beach offers and how to get there.”

In addition to information about each beach and the facilities available, TahoePublicBeaches.org offers information about the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, convenient transportation options and how to take care of Lake Tahoe.

The Tahoe Public Beaches website was developed by the Tahoe Fund and co-funded by the California Tahoe Conservancy through the Lake Tahoe License Plate Program.

Eight public agencies collaborated to develop the site, seamlessly integrating public beach information across their organizations to get information to their users. The partners include: California Tahoe Conservancy, California State Parks, City of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City Public Utility District, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Nevada Division of State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, and Tahoe Transportation District.

“Everyone who enjoys the lake should have a Tahoe plate,” California Tahoe Conservancy Executive Director Patrick Wright said in the release. “They look cool on your car, show your love for Lake Tahoe, and fund important recreation projects like this new website, which makes it easier for you to find a public beach at Lake Tahoe.”

Visitors and Lake Tahoe area residents are encouraged to bookmark the mobile-friendly website and use it to plan their next trip to one of Tahoe’s public beaches.

Learn more at TahoePublicBeaches.org.