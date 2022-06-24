Website on Tahoe’s public beaches offers detailed information

The Tahoe Fund and agencies that manage Lake Tahoe’s public beaches have updated TahoePublicBeaches.org to help improve the recreation experience for residents and visitors.

Provided/Tahoe Fund

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As the summer season gets underway, the Tahoe Fund and agencies that manage Lake Tahoe’s public beaches have updated TahoePublicBeaches.org to help improve the recreation experience for residents and visitors.

Designed as a resource guide to over 40 beaches that surround the iconic shores of Lake Tahoe, the site offers information about frequented hotspots and lesser known locations. Users will find helpful information about how to get to each beach, where to park, hours of operation, and what amenities and services are offered, if any.

“With the low lake level, the beaches that surround Lake Tahoe will be larger than usual, and are likely to be very busy,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “As people seek out places to access the lake and recreate on the beach or in the water on kayaks or paddle boards, TahoePublicBeaches.org is a tremendous resource to help people decide where they want to spend their day.”

TahoePublicBeaches.org offers information on each beach, including what facilities are available, which beaches are dog friendly, where to BBQ, rent paddleboards or boats, and where to find shade. It also has information about the Lake Tahoe Water Trail and how people can do their part to help take care of Lake Tahoe. By encouraging beachgoers to get around without a car, visit the beach at non-peak times, and protect the environment from litter and pet waste, the website highlights destination stewardship practices emphasized throughout the region.

A collaborative effort, the site was developed by the Tahoe Fund and co-funded by the California Tahoe Conservancy through the Lake Tahoe License Plate Program. Eight public agencies assisted with the project to create one central place for beachgoers to find public beach information. The partners include: California Tahoe Conservancy, California State Parks, City of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City Public Utility District, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Nevada Division of State Parks, the U.S. Forest Service, and Tahoe Transportation District.

Low Lake levels this summer mean the beaches will be larger, but many boat ramps around Tahoe will be closed. Currently, the only public boat ramps that are open are at the Lake Forest boat ramp in Tahoe City and the Cave Rock boat ramp in Cave Rock Non-motorized users are still able to launch paddle boards and kayaks at closed boat ramps.

Beachgoers are encouraged to bookmark the mobile-friendly website and use it to plan their next trip to one of Tahoe’s public beaches.