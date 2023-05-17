Wednesday is final day to vote for Best of Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The final day to vote for Best of Tahoe has arrived.
Voting will remain open through 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.
This is a final chance to push your favorites over the top and into the winner’s circle. Will last year’s champs prevail or will new winners take their places?
There are 11 categories, including arts and entertainment, auto, body and soul, community, food and drink, health, home services, pets, services, shopping and sports and recreation.
To vote, visit here.
