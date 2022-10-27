Tahoe Action: Spafford at CBC, Nevada Day Chili Cook-Off, Motherhood Out Loud
Spafford at Crystal Bay Club Casino
Spafford will be performing at Crystal Bay Club Casino at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27 in the Crown Room. Tickets to the 21-plus show are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show (plus taxes/fees).
Spafford is an American jam band, blending genres including rock, funk, jazz, reggae, ska, and electro-pop. Members include Brian Moss, Jordan Fairless, Nick Tkachyk, and Andrew Johnson. Each Spafford show is a true journey with a team of musicians who communicate every note played together with purpose.
To purchase tickets, visit http://devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events.
Nevada Day Chili Cook-off Fundraiser with Tahoe-Incline Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline will be celebrating Nevada Day with a Battle Born Chili Cook-off Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at The Chateau.
10 restaurants will compete for the title of “Best Chili in Town,” where attendees will vote for the People’s Choice awards for first, second, and third place chili winners.
Tickets to the annual fundraiser are $75 in advance and $100 at the door and are available on the club website attahoeinclinerotary.org.
The event will include chili tasting, beer and wine, line dancing lessons, and silent auction, and raffles.
To learn more, visit tahoeinclinerotary.org.
Motherhood Out Loud at Valhalla
Join the Tahoe Valhalla Art, Music, and Theatre Festival for a special three-night event of Motherhood Out Loud at 7:30 p.m. from Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29.
Tickets to the show are $25 (plus taxes/fees). The show will shatter traditional notions about parenthood through an evening of short scenes and monologues celebrating Motherhood.
The show was written by trusted American writers that put together a joyous, moving, hilarious, and altogether thrilling theatrical play. To learn more, visit valhallatahoe.showare.com.
