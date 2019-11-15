Weekend forecast is sunny, clear at Lake Tahoe; Storm next week could bring rain, snow

The view Friday morning from Timber Cove on Lake Tahoe's South Shore.

Provided / Tahoe South

After weeks without any rain or snow, a storm may enter the Lake Tahoe Basin next week.

The National Weather Service forecast for this weekend calls for mostly clear and sunny skies with the high temperature reaching 54 and 58 on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, and the lows dropping to right around freezing.

There will be a light eastern wind of about 5 mph.

Next week starts off the same with a high of 60 on Monday before it cools down to 50 on Tuesday when a possible storm enters the basin late that night.

NWS says there’s a chance of rain and snow showers after 10 p.m. and that lasts into Wednesday morning. The high Wednesday may reach 40 with the low overnight in the mid 20s.

The storm is expected to bring a dusting of snow to the mountains and the temperature drop midweek will help resorts continue snow making efforts.

It will especially help Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts in their respective quests to open on Nov. 22 and Nov. 27, respectively.