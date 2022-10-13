Weekend music: Loaded lineup at Crystal Bay Casino

Elvin Bishops and the Fun Trio will be taking the stage in the Crown Room at Crystal Bay Club Casino beginning at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Provided/Crystal Bay Club Casino

The Crystal Bay Club Casino will have live music performances for the entire weekend, and the line-up is packed.

Shows start at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, with The Movement “Always With Me Tour” featuring The Elevators & Sideways in the Crown Room.

Tickets to the event are $25 in advance plus taxes/fees, or $30 the day of the show.

The Movement draws inspiration from Sublime, 311, Slightly Stoopid and John Brown’s Body, and have been winning the hearts and minds of alternative-reggae fans since 2003. They’re touring their newest album “Always With Me” which was released earlier this year in July.

On Friday, Oct. 14, Jackie Green & Dead Winter Carpenters will be performing in the Crown Room with a free after party with The Golden Cadillacs.

The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35 in advance plus taxes/fees or $40 the day of the show.

Jackie Greene is an Americana and roots singer-songwriter known for being a jack of all trades, and will share the stage with Dead Winter Carpenters, a local North Lake Tahoe alternative country band with tones of bluegrass, roots rock and folk.

The weekend will finish off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 with Elvin Bishop’s Fun Trio with Special Guest Curtis Salgado for those 21 and over in the Crown Room.

The show is $40 plus taxes and fees.

Elvin Bishop is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as well as the Blues Hall of Fame, and in late 2015 formed the Fun Trio with Bob Welsh and Willy Jordan.

To learn more about the shows and purchase tickets, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .