Weekend storm at Lake Tahoe could bring 3 feet of snow to mountains

The view Thursday morning from Timber Cove.

Provided / Tahoe South

A weekend storm aimed at Lake Tahoe could dump up to 3 feet of snow about 7,000 feet according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

NWS issued a winter storm watch Thursday that a winter storm will hit the basin Friday afternoon and last through Sunday morning.

Snow levels Friday will start around 7,000 feet and fall into the 6,500 foot range in the evening, according to opensnow.com which also shows a good-sized difference between the east and west shores at lake level with the west possibly receiving up to 15 inches and the east around 5 for the storm total.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Sierra-at-Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are expected to be hit with the heaviest amounts of snow.

Traveling over mountain passes will be difficult, to impossible, throughout the weekend where all precipitation should drop as snow, according to the NWS.

The Friday night commute after work may be impacted.

Temperatures are expected to hover at, or just above, freezing through the weekend.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph.

Road conditions could change dramatically within just a few hundred feet of elevation.

If traveling, be prepared with an emergency kit with tire chains, extra food, water and clothing.