Lake Tahoe weather: Weekend storm in immediate forecast followed by dry spell

Monday brought a welcome sight for skiers and riders in the Lake Tahoe region, but it’s a bit uncertain when the basin could see more substantial snowfall.

Sunny skies are in the forecast with high temperatures ranging from the low 40s to 50 degrees through the remainder of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation is projected to move back into the region Saturday.

However, with the high temperature still expected to reach the 40s, precipitation will most likely fall as rain, at least at lake level. With colder temperatures on Sunday, Tahoe could see some light snow.

But as Bryan Allegretto, Tahoe snow forecaster for opensnow.com, noted in a Tuesday post, if Tahoe does see snow it probably will not be much.

"The forecast models are all over the place but it looks like a few inches of snow at best right now," Allegretto wrote. "Sunday into the beginning of next week we have colder air with highs only in the [30s]. Then by the middle of next week we should begin a slight warming trend."

After this weekend, it could be several weeks before storms return to the Sierra, Allegretto added.