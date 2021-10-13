‘Welcome Home, Fire, Food Relief Event’ on Friday at middle school

The Fire Crew (above) has been working to put together this event for the community.

Provided/Dreda Dre

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe creative coach and local activist Dreda Dre will be hosting the “Welcome Home, Fire and Food Relief Event,” that is being supported by local businesses and community members.

The free event will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the South Tahoe Middle School.

“My intention with it is to basically put all of our key players and resources in one location on this day, so that people who are in need or would just like to figure out how they can be more involved in helping others in our community,” said Dreda Dre.

Dreda Dre was able to bring together city officials, first responders, resource groups, and local businesses together to create an event that not only engages the community, but gives back.

The event will give locals the opportunity to celebrate and pay homage to the firefighters who fought in the Caldor Fire. There will be a fire truck in the parking lot, along with a tent for firefighters to talk personally with community members. Additionally, South Lake Tahoe Mayor Tamara Wallace will be giving a speech.

“She will be telling people about how things were going during the evacuation,” said Dreda Dre, “and what things we’re still doing as a community to help those who were affected by the fire.”

Additionally, groceries and hot meals will be available for those in need. Groceries and hot meals are being completely provided by Bread and Broth, a local nonprofit dedicated to feeding the South Shore community in need. Their bagged groceries will be available across the street from the event at St. Theresa Church Grace Hall, and hot meals will be served by Brandi Bannister in her food truck.

Other organizations that will be in attendance for the event include D.A.R.E, members of the South Lake Tahoe School Board including Superintendent Dr. Todd Cutler, and live artists. Sponsors for the event include The Village Boardshop, Vinny’s Pizza, Sombreros, Sunny Patel, Beach Hut Deli, and more.

Beyond local businesses, sponsors of the event include subscribers to Dreda Dre’s Patreon, which was created as a way for people to donate to community events he organizers for the South Lake Tahoe area.

“It’s a mixture of locals who signed up who just want to help the community and want to pitch in, and that’s why were doing these events,” he said. “And then there are sponsors who are actual business owners who are also pitching in even more, since they’ll be providing items and food.”

Dreda Dre said those who are subscribed to the Patreon on the day of the event will receive special gifts as a thanks to their contribution to the event.

For more information, visit patreon.com/DredaDre or email dredadre@yahoo.com .