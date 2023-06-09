‘We’ll keep coming back’: Farmers markets open for season at Tahoe

Jim and Lois Coalwell, founders of the American Legion Farmers market

Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

The long awaited season of sunshine and farmers markets delivering fresh fruits and veggies straight out of the ground or off the vine has arrived. There are several farmer markets at Lake Tahoe, some are already underway, some are just getting started and some will be opening soon.

One of the beloved farmers markets has been returning for nearly three decades.

El Dorado Certified Farmers Market at American Legion Hall

El Dorado County hosts a farmers market every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. started on Tuesday, June 6, at American Legion Hall and will run into October.

Each Tuesday 35-plus vendors set up in the parking lot at 2732 South Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The El Dorado County Certified Farmers’ Market Association has certified five different markets in the county, according to the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority.

Jim and Lois Coalwell, married 54 years, are residents of Placerville and have been members of the American Legion for 22 years, according to Jim.

The couple have been running the market for 28 years, and the founders told the Tribune they have started other farmers markets in Placerville over the years.

The Coalwells, farmers themselves, are edging toward retirement, Jim said, even still his dedication to the markets he founded remains.

“We’ve only missed a couple due to fires, no matter the weather the market stands go up. I just want to make sure the collaboration with farmers and the Legion continues the annual tradition of the open air Tuesday market,” Jim added.

Another longtime return farmer Fernando Vargas, of Hamlow Ranches Inc, has been coming to the market since 2007.

“We’ll keep coming back for as long as we’re still alive, still farming-God willing, at the end of the day we put a smile on people’s faces.”

Vargas told the Tribune he loves seeing customers return year after year.

The first day of the American Legion Farmers Market 2023 Ashleigh Goodwin Tahoe Daily Tribune

Meyers Mountain Market

The kickoff party for the Meyer’s Mountain Market, located at 1011 E. San Bernardino Ave, was Wednesday, June 7.

One of the area’s newest farmers markets will also be, for the first time, the host of music in the park summer series as well.

Both events, located at Tahoe Paradise Park, offer an array of family friendly findings and organic deliciousness during the midweek, evening farmers market.

“It’s a great time to enjoy the beautiful scenery, catch up with neighbors, let the kids roam free,” said the Market’s founder Kree Abravanel. She added the evening time slot allows families and individuals to regroup at home after a busy day and head out together.

The market also entices groups to travel together by carpool, park at the Magnet School and walk or bike from there. Take a photo of the vehicle parked and receive $1 in credit toward the market for each person in the car.

With June being Tahoe Bike Month everyone in the region is encouraged to bike instead of drive.

For those unable to make it or can’t stand the wait between markets, Abravanel serves up social media puns fresh off the vine online, such as “season three of Meyers Mountain Market is going to be grape.”

Ski Run Farmers Market

To ensure there is fresh fruit in the house over the weekend, South Lake Tahoe’s Friday farmers market closes down the city street, from 3-8 p.m. every Friday through Sept 1.

Bridjet Orr, owner of the market, told the Tribune the market this year is expanding by a half a block, meaning Ski Run Boulevard will be closed between Larch Avenue, halfway to Tamarack Ave.

Orr added the market originally began in 2013 and shut down during COVID. According to the new owner, the certified farmer’s market didn’t make a comeback until she took it over in 2021.

“We really have everything,” Orr said. “Being a certified farmers market means the vendors grow their own produce and it comes straight from their farm.”

In addition to food Orr said that many makers bring items such as woodworking, jewelry, essential oils made locally, macrame, to name a few.

“We have food trucks, something for the kids too. It’s a nice balance of locals and tourists because it is on Friday night. I really like that we have live music from 4-7 and that it’s more of a hang out, where people can come see their neighbors and friends and buy some local stuff,” Orr said.

The Ski Run market is currently accepting applications for vendors via email at skirunfarmersmarket21@gmail.com

Bravo’s Produce at Ski Run Farmers market every Friday. Provided

Truckee Tuesday’s Farmers Market

Guy Baldwin and his wife have been site managers for 25 years and took over running the market about six years ago.

The farmers market was owned and operated previously by Foothill Farmers Market association, according to the new owner, and it continues to run every Tuesday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm, May 16, through October 24, weather permitting.

Baldwin said it’s a great spot to pick up fresh and local fruits, veggies, flowers, fresh frozen fish from the pacific, Grass fed beef, free range pork, cheeses, olive oil, fresh baked breads, artisan crafts, while enjoying offerings from food trucks.

Unique to Truckee’s Tuesday night market are multiple stone fruit growers, Little Roots Farm who offer mushrooms, micro greens and salad mixes all produced locally in Truckee, Baldwin added the market will be accepting EBT vouchers which will supply $30 in credits toward purchase for fresh fruits and veggies to those who receive benefits.

Thursdays Summer Street Festival in downtown Truckee

Thursdays Summer Street Festival runs from June 22 – Aug. 10. There’s a live band playing for each of the eight Thursday evenings the market fills the street with artisan vendors, handmade goods, eclectic eats, live music, from 5-8:30 pm.

With limited parking in the downtown area market goers are offered a free shuttle service to and from downtown Truckee on event days. Visit truckeethursdays.com for the shuttle schedule and stop locations. There is also a complimentary bike valet with Truckee Trails in partnership with Keep Truckee Green for those who would rather ride their bike.

Sponsors for Truckee Thursdays is Truckee Tahoe Airport Community Partners, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Huff Constructions Company Inc, Woodward Tahoe, Coors Light, Keep Truckee Green and TimberTech by Azek

Incline Village Farmers Market

Every Thursday afternoon from 3-6 p.m. Lake Tahoe Markets host the North Shore’s only farmers market in the Incline Village Library parking lot at 845 Alder Avenue, Incline Village.

Steve Rosier, owner of Lake Tahoe Markets, said this is the 11th year for the “foody niche” market that brings a select array of fresh food such as Rodrigez strawberries, Alaskan seafood, goods from Sierra Manor Bakery out of Reno, Lake Tahoe Jerky Company, Tahoe Mushroom Company, and other Nevada farmers providing fresh food straight from the farm.

During the Thursday market customers can subscribe to have fresh produced delivered straight to their door year round with the use of Lake Tahoe Markets website at https://www.laketahoemarkets.com/online-farmers-market.html#/

Lake Tahoe Markets promises to “bring the Markets to you with no cost delivery of the freshest produce and healthy items available to Tahoe.”

Farmers Market at Commons Beach

Tahoe City offers a quaint set up right near the water, every Thursday morning at Commons Beach an open air market pops up, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 11 to Oct 19.

The Tahoe City beach market features organic fruits and vegetables, pastured meats, honey, and “artisan’s handmade goodness,” according to the Tahoe City Public Utility District.

“Handmade, Baked Fresh, Grown Locally – Fresh from the farm to your table. 22 weeks of local deliciousness,” their website said.