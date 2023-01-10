Wellness Series offered at Zephyr Cove Library
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Douglas County Public Library in Zephyr Cove will be offering a Wellness Series of talks for adults on five different topics.
On the fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:30-6:45 p.m. learn about the following:
Jan. 25 – Optimizing Your Sleep
Feb. 22 – Supporting a Healthy Immune System
March 22 – Gut Health
April 26 – Banishing Toxins – From You and Your Home
May 24 – Stress, Diet and Lifestyle
Come to one or come to all. The Wellness Series will be led by Louise Whewell, a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach who also works at the Zephyr Cove Library.
The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Parking is available in the upper and lower parking lots.
Connect with the Douglas County Public Library at library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.
