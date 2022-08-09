‘We’re committed’: Officials dedicated to finding missing Truckee teen Keily Rodni

Placer County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Alford answers questions about the disappearance of teenager Kiely Rodni.

Justin Scacco/Sierra Sun

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Hundreds turned out to Truckee Community Recreation Center Tuesday afternoon to support missing teenager Kiely Rodni.

Despite more than a dozen agencies, more than 100 volunteers, and national attention, Rodni and her vehicle remain missing.

“We are using every tactic we can to try to get any information that might further our investigation,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Scott Alford.

Rodni, 16, was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a party attended by hundreds of kids near the Prosser Family Campground. She is caucasian, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, and a black tank top.

While Alford said nothing is being ruled out as far as the investigation goes, he added that currently there’s no evidence that supports Rodni was abducted.

The last cellular data available from Rodni’s phone came at 12:33 a.m., Saturday, according to officials.

“We can’t stress this enough, out of the 200 to 300 juveniles and young adults who were at that party at the Prosser Campground Friday evening, somebody knows something about Kiely,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Angela Musallam. “We are urging and pleading with the community to please come forward. You will remain anonymous. Please contact us through our tip line.”

Anyone who has information about Rodni and her whereabouts should call the tip line at 530-581-6320 option 7.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that brings Rodni safely home.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dennis Hack said more than 100 volunteers are in the field helping conduct a search that has utilized canines, motorcycles, UTVs, and air and water assets. He added that while additional resources have helped, officials are leaning on information gleaned from tips to try and piece together what happened to Rodni.

“What we need is the community’s help in assisting with providing that information on the investigation,” Hack said. “We need the information from the community. We need you to take advantage of that tip line and provide us with additional information.”

Officials stated they’ve received more than 200 tips regarding Rodni’s disappearance. The FBI has also joined in the search, and, according to officials, have around 50 agents working on the investigation.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Captain Sam Brown and Placer County Sheriff’s Office Captain Troy Minton-Sander are in charge of the unified command.

“We’re all here for one reason,” said Minton-Sander. “We appreciate the community’s support. We care. Many of us are parents. We’re involved. We’re committed, and we will stay committed.”

Nevada County Director of Behavioral Health Phebe Bell was also on hand and urged kids to talk about and acknowledge how they are feeling following the disappearance of Rodni.

“I am wanting to acknowledge right now how painful and hard this time is for everybody,” she said. “Every single person here is here because you care about our community, about this family, about this young person, about all our young people … please talk about how you are feeling. Acknowledge that you might having a hard time sleeping or that it’s bringing up a lot of fear and anxiety for you. Reach out for help.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com .